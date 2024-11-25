Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,518 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Middleby by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $142.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $118.41 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

