Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Reliance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Reliance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Reliance by 7.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 27.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,491.79. The trade was a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,881 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $319.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.77.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.40.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

