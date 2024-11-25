Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $330,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at $20,142,760.68. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.5 %

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $82.37 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.