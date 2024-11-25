Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $278,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $158.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $121.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

