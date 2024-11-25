Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,016 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,552,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 85,082 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

