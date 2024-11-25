Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 204.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $107.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

