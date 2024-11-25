Swiss National Bank Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Kyndryl worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 675,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,643,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after purchasing an additional 232,583 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,542,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,150,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 565,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 158,160 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KD stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

