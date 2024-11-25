Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $18,268,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,160,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 93,581 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

