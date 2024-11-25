Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 43,336 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 43,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,668,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,522.50. This represents a 14.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

