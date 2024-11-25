King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EQ LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $113.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $85.89 and a one year high of $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.