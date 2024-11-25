King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,711 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -9.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
