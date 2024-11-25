BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $77.58 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

View Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,302.78. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.