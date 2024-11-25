King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,246,000 after buying an additional 1,591,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $99.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

