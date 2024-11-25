Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,204 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Employers worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 983.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Employers Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EIG opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.19 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

