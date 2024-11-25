Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after buying an additional 2,321,782 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 826,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 658,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $16,242,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

