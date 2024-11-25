Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

