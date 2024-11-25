Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,935 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

