Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,810 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of IMAX worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.