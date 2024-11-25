Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,586 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $163,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

