Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $155,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after buying an additional 143,521 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 861,907 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $40.11 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.