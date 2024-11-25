American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $162,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,864,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

