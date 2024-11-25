Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $148.09 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 193,839 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Insulet worth $148,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Insulet by 81.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $262.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.02. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

