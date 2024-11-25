Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (BATS:PSCQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (BATS:PSCQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 69.62% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PSCQ opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (PSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCQ was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

