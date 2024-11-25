Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $151.21 Million in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,059,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,405,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $520,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $520,000. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $9,253,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,082,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 314.68 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 672.26%.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.