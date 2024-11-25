Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,830 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Carlisle Companies worth $146,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $449.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $272.15 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

