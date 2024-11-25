Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 55,119 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,129,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,119 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $167,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,605,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,922,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

