Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $154.68 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518,979 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $154,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $65.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

