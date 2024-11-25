Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $161.16 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.28% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $161,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

