Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monster Beverage
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is a support level?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.