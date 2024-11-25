Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Manulife Financial worth $153,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 120,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 37.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 128,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,382,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 247,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.00%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.