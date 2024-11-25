Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Cheniere Energy worth $169,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,503,000 after buying an additional 413,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 91.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,919 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after acquiring an additional 273,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after acquiring an additional 202,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $222.60 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.92 and a 200 day moving average of $178.90.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

