Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,378 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 191.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $767.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.