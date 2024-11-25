Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Ingles Markets by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 181,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 971,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,439,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Up 2.6 %

IMKTA opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMKTA

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.