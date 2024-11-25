B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $295,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $182.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

