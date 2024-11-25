Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 547,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after purchasing an additional 342,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $160.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.73%.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

