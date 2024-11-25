Commerce Bank Cuts Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $77.63.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

