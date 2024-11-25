Commerce Bank Buys 308 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $314.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.57 and a 200-day moving average of $279.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $234.01 and a 52 week high of $320.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

