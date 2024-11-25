B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

