Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Strategic Education worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Strategic Education Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $99.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

