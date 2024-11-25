B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $312,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 431,295 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in DocuSign by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $778,576.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,782.17. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.