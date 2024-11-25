Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 717,059 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $36,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 45.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 145.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In other news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Schrödinger stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

