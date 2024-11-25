Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 190,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $39,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $98.89 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.