Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $36.67 Million Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,640,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,672,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.29% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $21.90 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

CON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.50 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

