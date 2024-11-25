Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 1,228,298 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,228,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,613,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Amentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,999,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,268,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $11,037,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth $10,088,000.

Amentum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $34.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMTM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

