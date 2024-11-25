Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,183 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.78% of Silgan worth $43,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Silgan by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 220.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

SLGN stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

