Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

MASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $172.96 on Friday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Masimo by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,119,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,497 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

