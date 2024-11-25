Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.45% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $45,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 821.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 623,054 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 792,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 218,353 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,252,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWK opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

