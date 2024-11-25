Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $48.46 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $48,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.73. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $117.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

