Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,648 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dillard’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $446.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.54. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.00 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.57%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

