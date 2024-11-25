Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 643.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.73% of EPAM Systems worth $83,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after buying an additional 652,515 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $84,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 85,883 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $245.27 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average is $197.56.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.